Will Globite Luggage Face Problems With Their Direct Sell Strategy?

By | 6 Apr 2023

Brands that open their own stores are facing a backlash, with a major retailer believed to have moved to start dropping brands that sell direct.

Recently, brands such as Dyson, Miele and Samsung have moved to expand their direct sell offering.

In the travel market,Globite, who are already selling direct and in various marketplaces after decades selling their travel luggage products via mass retailers have moved to open their own store at Brisbane airport, they also have a store at Sydney airport.

According to ChannelNews sources, this has not gone down well with retailers, neither as their efforts to expand their online operations.
Globite, an Australian brand, is just one of many brands that are facing problems with a move to direct sell.

Vacuum Company Dyson is opening shops in key locations, such as at the new Wynyard railway station metres from the likes of Myer, David Jones and JB Hi-Fi who also range their products.

Last week, ChannelNews visited the Samsung store where it was almost impossible to get served, with staff focused on hosing down consumer problems with their Samsung smartphones and tablets.

Prior to COVID, one major retailer dumped a brand due to direct selling and then moved to source an almost identical product direct, which they now sell in their stores.

Another brand facing a backlash is Miele, who are openly opening their own stores, some say off the back of consumers who have bought products direct from mass appliance retailers.

As one key Miele retailer said recently ,“Miele call them experience stores. They are till Miele sells them a product direct at the expense of retailers who have the pulling power to deliver customers to their brand.”

At this stage Globite have not said what impact their direct sell expansion plans will have on their relationship with retailers who for decades have supported the Australian brand.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
