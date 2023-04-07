Premium camera brand Leica have been on the optical ball for optimum images for more than 100 years, revolutionising the creative sphere. Now they’ve merged forces with creative powerhouse Disney.

It was a hundred years ago that Walt Disney began to bring his vision for animated filmmaking to the world, using pioneering storyboards through Leica – then called Leitz – who were instrumental with their cameras and projectors.

To celebrate the Disney centenary, the visionary giants have collaborated, unveiling the closely guarded secret of their groundbreaking collaboration – the special limited-edition Leica Q2 / Disney “100 Years of Wonder” camera.

Disney were instrumental in changing animation techniques thanks to innovative Leica instruments of the time. “Leica Reel” was a term coined in this formative stage. Leica reels are made from animated stills run on 35mm film projections.

Now, the Leica Q2 | Disney “100 Years of Wonder” camera features material suggestive of tracing paper used by Disney creators to pencil scenes and characters.

The special edition is limited to 500 sets worldwide and will be available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting in April 2023, at an Aussie RRP of $9990.