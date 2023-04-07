HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Leica And Disney Team For 100 Years Of Wonder

Leica And Disney Team For 100 Years Of Wonder

By | 7 Apr 2023

Premium camera brand Leica have been on the optical ball for optimum images for more than 100 years, revolutionising the creative sphere. Now they’ve merged forces with creative powerhouse Disney.

It was a hundred years ago that Walt Disney began to bring his vision for animated filmmaking to the world, using pioneering storyboards through Leica – then called Leitz – who were instrumental with their cameras and projectors.

To celebrate the Disney centenary, the visionary giants have collaborated, unveiling the closely guarded secret of their groundbreaking collaboration – the special limited-edition Leica Q2 / Disney “100 Years of Wonder” camera.

Disney were instrumental in changing animation techniques thanks to innovative Leica instruments of the time. “Leica Reel” was a term coined in this formative stage. Leica reels are made from animated stills run on 35mm film projections.

Now, the Leica Q2 | Disney “100 Years of Wonder” camera features material suggestive of tracing paper used by Disney creators to pencil scenes and characters.

The special edition is limited to 500 sets worldwide and will be available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting in April 2023, at an Aussie RRP of $9990.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Marvel Chairman Ousted In Disney Job Cuts
Disney Scraps Metaverse Plans, More Job Cuts Loom
Disney’s 7,000 Job Cuts Begin This Week
38% Disney+ Price Hike Didn’t Impact Subcribers
Amazon Cuts Another 9,000 Jobs, Disney To Cut 4,000
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NSW Follows VIC, SA In TikTok Ban
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Will Globite Luggage Face Problems With Their Direct Sell Strategy?
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Winnings Opens Sydney Showroom To Customers
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Telcos Overtake Social Media As Australia’s Least Trusted Industry
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Mobile X A Cheap New Way To Manage Data Tipped For OZ After US Roll Out
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NSW Follows VIC, SA In TikTok Ban
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
NSW has followed Victoria and South Australia in banning TikTok from government-issued devices, after Anthony Albanese signed off on a...
Read More