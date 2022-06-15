The long awaited smartphone from London-based company Nothing has been confirmed for release on the 12th of July this year.

The young company, which was formed by former head of OnePlus Carl Pei, has been very hush hush on the details of the upcoming phone, only confirming its very existence two months ago following a leaked photo of the device.

Nothing have a motto of ‘make tech more human’ and have titled the launch ‘Return to Instinct’.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragpon chip and will run Nothing OS. Talk of “wireless charging” and “seamless connectivity” suggest a port-less design.

Its expected to feature a notchless 6.55-inch AMOLED display, with a transparent chassis with a “recycled aluminium mid-frame.”

“Having raised $144m, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, we are ready for Phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market,” said Pei earlier this year.

Previously, the company have released the Ear (1) earbuds, which sports the transparent design the Phone (1) is expected to have.