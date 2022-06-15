HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Details Revealed

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Details Revealed

By | 15 Jun 2022

Sennheiser has announced several key details of their upcoming MOMENTUM 4 Wireless over-ear headphones, promising “best-in-class” sound and superior comfort.

As with the rest of their MOMENTUM range, the new headphones will feature Sennheiser’s Signature Sound, for unparalleled audio quality. The MOMENTUM 4 will make use of a 42mm transducer system for brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality, and angled speakers for a more natural soundstage as audio travels more naturally towards the ear.

Sennheiser have also fitted the MOMENTUM 4 with Advanced voice pick up for optimized calls and easier voice assistant access.

A range of new customization options allow the sound to be adapted to the needs of the user, whilst the all-new lightweight design is optimized for acoustic performance and provides long-lasting wearing comfort alongside the cushioned synthetic leather earpads.

As the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds did with the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is looking to dethrone the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless will be released globally in August this year. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Xbox Bolsters Games Pass As PlayStation Launches Own Subscription Service
Belkin Release Cheap Wireless Earbuds For Kids
New Improved Sound For Motor Vehicles Coming
Sony Car By 2025 Complete With Movies & Playstation Games
Sony Announce X-Series Range Of Party Speakers
rel="nofollow"
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Choice Retailers Scare Campaign, Lacks Substance & Key Details
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
Nothing Confirm Release Of Debut Smartphone Next Month
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
AMD To Launch Next-Gen Graphics Cards in 2022, Takes On Nvidia
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
Wages Rise After Consumer Confidence Drops To Recessionary Levels
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
Microsoft Teams To Feature Casual Games
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Choice Retailers Scare Campaign, Lacks Substance & Key Details
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
So called consumer watchdog Choice has made claims that retailers are “secretly” capturing the faces of their customers without their...
Read More