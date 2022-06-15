Sennheiser has announced several key details of their upcoming MOMENTUM 4 Wireless over-ear headphones, promising “best-in-class” sound and superior comfort.

As with the rest of their MOMENTUM range, the new headphones will feature Sennheiser’s Signature Sound, for unparalleled audio quality. The MOMENTUM 4 will make use of a 42mm transducer system for brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality, and angled speakers for a more natural soundstage as audio travels more naturally towards the ear.

Sennheiser have also fitted the MOMENTUM 4 with Advanced voice pick up for optimized calls and easier voice assistant access.

A range of new customization options allow the sound to be adapted to the needs of the user, whilst the all-new lightweight design is optimized for acoustic performance and provides long-lasting wearing comfort alongside the cushioned synthetic leather earpads.

As the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds did with the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is looking to dethrone the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless will be released globally in August this year. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.