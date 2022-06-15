HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
AMD To Launch Next-Gen Graphics Cards in 2022, Takes On Nvidia

By | 15 Jun 2022

AMD are looking to bring the fight to Nvidia early and have revealed details about their new RX 7000 graphics cards, which are due for release later this year.

According to AMD, the new RDNA 3 generation will offer over 50% increased performance-per-watt over the current RX 6000 GPUs, however this estimate could be conservative. Rumours suggest the new cards could be 130% faster than the previous generation overall, whilst remaining power efficient.

Nvidia have been teasing their RTX 40 series GPUs as well, however the concern on everyone’s minds is the massive power usage. If AMD are able to provide equal or even almost equal performance with much less power required, meaning users won’t need to replace power supplies and other components, they may have the power to dominate the next generation.

The RX 7000 range will use a 5nm manufacturing process (a bit bigger than the rumoured 4nm process Nvidia might be using) and will make use of a chiplet design.

Like on their upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, the new GPUs could make use of a multichip module (MCM), allowing them to combine multiple dies on the same chip.

In addition, AMD are already working on RDNA 4 graphics cards, which would likely be launched in late 2023 or early 2024.



