Nokia has a brand-new Logo, while HMD Global, the Company who manufactures Nokia-branded smartphones, has bought back the ability to swap out a battery and conduct small self-repairs, such as a broken screen, without affecting your warranty.

The first of the new repairable Nokia smartphones is the Nokia G22, designed so you can repair a broken screen, charging port, or flat battery. HMD Management claims it’s an easy process. We will tell you how easy when we do a review.

HMD Global’s decision to manufacture 5G Nokia smartphones in Europe makes them the first major smartphone maker to do so.

Moving the manufacturing of 5G Nokia smartphones to Europe will be a gradual process that will begin in Q3 of this year, and HMD plans on investing in facilities from here on out.

HMD is seeing an increase in demand for its smartphones in Europe and views the move as a way to reduce its carbon footprint and also ensure its phones’ security and privacy. HMD notes that its data centres are located in Finland since 2019.

The manufacturer, who has moved the manufacturing of the new Nokia devices to Europe from Foxconn in Taiwan, is partnering with repair specialists iFixit to provide customers with the necessary replacement parts, tools and guides.

The Nokia G22 is the first phone under the iconic legacy brand to be designed with ‘repairability at its core’. There was a time when the likes of Samsung, Apple and Motorola allowed users to be able to access their batteries in a smartphone.

The Android 12 phone, announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone will run on a Unison T606 CPU, backed by up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable to 2GB). There’s a 50-megapixel main camera supported by a 2-megapixel macro lens. You’ll benefit from a 5,050mAh battery that can benefit from 20W fast charging.

“We are very pleased to announce this first step in our journey to bring 5G device manufacturing to Europe,” says Jean-Francois Baril, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of HMD Global. “The Nokia brand has a proud history within the European market, and with this move we are continuing to strengthen our position as the only major European smartphone provider.”

The Nokia G22 comes in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue and goes on sale from March 8. The configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost £149.99, while there’ll also be a 256GB storage option.

Brenden Folitarik, Country Manager, ANZ and Pacific islands, HMD Global: “As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices, the ability to repair smartphones easily and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market. MobileMuster, the federal government-accredited product stewardship program of the Australian telecommunication industry’s annual commissioned research, states 39 per cent of local customers claim to have had their mobile phone repaired in 2022. More importantly, around 1 in 6 reported having tried to repair their phone themselves.”

The company is also announcing the Nokia C32 with a 50-megapixel camera and Android 13.

Adam Ferguson, HMD’s head of product, demonstrated just how easy it was with a five-minute exercise that saw the device opened, the battery removed and replaced.

Ferguson opened the device with a guitar pick-style piece of plastic and detached a delicate-looking cable to remove the battery.

For a screen repair, “you’re probably looking at 20 minutes,” for the Nokia G22 he claims.

The Nokia G22 has a 5,050mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 20W.

The new Nokia G-series smartphone also comes with a 100 per cent recycled plastic back, OZO Playback that delivers enhanced bass and clearer sound, plus two years of AndroidTM OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates2 and extended three-year warranty3 at no extra cost.

Also announced is a new Nokia C32 that has a 50MP camera and new imaging algorithms and a toughened glass finish.

Also improved is the dual 13MP front camera that makes capturing memories with crisp detail possible in any light.

Pricing, availability and accessories

● Nokia G22 is available to pre-order in Australia from late March and to purchase from early April, from leading retailers, E-retailers and Nokia.com. It comes in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue and is available in 4/128GB memory and storage configurations starting at $349 AUD.

● At-home Fix Kits and replacement parts for Nokia G22 are available from iFixit.com, including display + Fix Kit at $89.99 AUD, battery + Fix Kit at $49.99 AUD, and charging port + Fix Kit at $42.99. Parts are also sold separately.

● Nokia C32 comes in Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink, and is available in 4/64 GB memory and storage configurations for RRP $249 AUD from mid-May.

● Nokia C22 comes in Midnight Black and Sand and will be available in 2/64 GB memory and storage configurations. The Nokia C22 will be available in H2.

● Pair with the new Nokia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger. Compatible with any USB-C cable so you can charge all your devices, it provides faster charging and has a case made from 70% recycled materials – available from Nokia.com in H2.