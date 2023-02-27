HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Foxtel Set To Sign Warner Bros Discovery Deal

By | 27 Feb 2023

Foxtel Group is set to sign a multi-year streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery, allowing the company to retain the rights to numerous HBO series, alongside a massive slate of other content.

The deal will come as some relief to Foxtel, after the US giant entered into talks with Nine Entertainment late last year, with a view to shifting all HBO programming — along with Discovery Channel content and numerous other franchises — to the Stan platform.

Foxtel’s existing deal with Warner Bros Discovery was set to expire at the end of this year; now it has been pushed through to at least 2025.

Foxtel Group has more than 4.4 million subscribers according to its recent financials, with 2.7 million of these being streaming customers.

Foxtel also signed a multi-year agreement with NBCUniversal, securing its huge library of content in Australia.


594633

