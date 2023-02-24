A US phone brand is set to be launched in Australia in a move that, according to sources, could seriously hurt Chinese brands.

Already a success in the US, and in particular South American Countries where Motorola are strong operators, the new Logic Mobility brand is already sold in more than 30 Countries.

Logic Mobility was established 12 years ago in the US and spans feature phones, smartphones, tablets, fixed wireless, mobile broadband, wearables, true wireless audio and smart home devices.

The Australian Company that has been granted the rights to the brand is IQU Group, whose directors were responsible for the success of the Alcatel brand which was the #3 mobile brand in Australia before TCL Mobile decided to kill off the brand in an effort to replace it with a low-cost TCL product that failed dismally in Australia.

IQU Group cut a licensing partnership with TM Cell last month to sell their Logic Mobility brand launch in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

IQU Group’s exclusive partnership enables them to work closely with US-based TM Cell in the localising of the global Logic Mobility range so it addresses the needs of local consumers, from features to pricing and more.

Sam Skontos, CEO and Director of IQU Group, says, “Australian consumers continue to crave the latest technology from brands they can trust and that remain affordable and accessible. In my four decades in the industry I have seen this time and again, which makes me particularly excited to be part of the team behind introducing Logic Mobility into the market.

“Great technology at a great price resonates with consumers if you can get the balance right. It sounds simple to say but requires a tremendous infrastructure to be able to effectively implement.

Combining our local market experience, including product development, with TM Cell’s rich history in manufacturing and R&D will provide consumers across Oceania with a truly compelling range of consumer electronics.”

Logic Mobility is attending Mobile World Congress.