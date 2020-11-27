Nokia is getting into the TV business with the traditional mobile phone Company cutting a deal with StreamView to introduce new Nokia Smart TVs and Android Streaming Boxes.

Currently their new TV’s are being rolled out into the European market.

Last month the Company launched the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 now they are rolling out 7 new Smart LED TV models that include 32-inch Full HD, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch 4K Ultra HD models, sound on bthe new systems have been developed by JBL.

At this stage it’s not known whether they will come into the Australian market directly or via a distributor.

Their entry level 32-inch smart LED TV is 1920 x 1080 resolution Full HD display with a 178-degree viewing angle.

The other 43″, 50″, 55″, 58″, 65″, and 75-inch models all are Ultra High Definition 4K TV’s with 3840 × 2160 pixels, and Dolby Vision.

The models are powered by an ARM CA55 Quad-Core processor while the graphics is fired up by a Mali 470 MP3 GPU.

The smart TV comes with 1.5GB RAM on all models except the 32-inch model which packs 1GB of RAM.

There is 8GB of internal storage across the board. Providing the interface is the Android TV 9.0operating system. The models come with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, and all have four HDMI ports (1 HDMI port supports ARC). two USB 2.0 ports and an Ethernet port.

The smart TVs also come with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS sound support. The 32-inch model packs a 12W speaker, while the 43-inch, 50-inch, and 58-inch models are equipped with 20W stereo speakers. The high-end 65-inch and 75-inch models are equipped with 24W speakers. The smart TV models also come with a backlit remote control which is similar to that of the streaming box.

Prices range from around $500 to $1,200.

Their 75″ model is set to be around $1,999.