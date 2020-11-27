HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 27 Nov 2020
Prototype images believed to be of the unreleased Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and the Surface Pro 8 have popped up on the internet alongside rumours of a January 2021 launch date.

Photos of the notebooks, which appear to be renderings shared with the Federal Communications Commission, were posted online to Twitter.

The Surface Laptop 4 is pictured in black and there is only a top-view of the device, while the black-coloured Surface Pro 8 is seen from an angle.

At first glance, the general design for both notebooks appears to be similar to their previous generation models.

The tweet also indicates the model numbers for the devices (1950 and 1960 respectively) and reveals there will be a LTE version of the Surface Pro 8.

According to Windows Central, the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8 will be shipped with 11th-gen Intel processors with Intel Xe graphics.

Microsoft analysts also believe the notebooks will be launched in January 2021 instead of the usual October release.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
