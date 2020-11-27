Prototype images believed to be of the unreleased Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and the Surface Pro 8 have popped up on the internet alongside rumours of a January 2021 launch date.

Photos of the notebooks, which appear to be renderings shared with the Federal Communications Commission, were posted online to Twitter.

The Surface Laptop 4 is pictured in black and there is only a top-view of the device, while the black-coloured Surface Pro 8 is seen from an angle.

At first glance, the general design for both notebooks appears to be similar to their previous generation models.

#Surface EXCLUSIVE 2021 new devices 1950: Surface Laptop 4 (first pic)

1960: Surface Pro 8 (second pic)

1961: Surface Pro 8 with LTE pic.twitter.com/LstVtmHCwK — cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) November 26, 2020

The tweet also indicates the model numbers for the devices (1950 and 1960 respectively) and reveals there will be a LTE version of the Surface Pro 8.

According to Windows Central, the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8 will be shipped with 11th-gen Intel processors with Intel Xe graphics.

Microsoft analysts also believe the notebooks will be launched in January 2021 instead of the usual October release.