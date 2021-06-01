A survey of nearly 3,000 Australian shoppers shows that only a small percentage go to Amazon for their online retail needs.

The survey, held by international online experience company Sitecore, found that only 21 per cent of Australians use Amazon as their go-to shopping site, with Gen-Z ranking the highest among demographics, with 31 per cent likely to use Amazon as their default.

39 per cent of Aussies would like to reduce the amount of Amazon shopping they do, with one third of Australian shoppers only ending up on the site due to search results. ‘Better choices from other retailers’ and, ‘counterfeit or low-quality products’ were cited as the two main reasons to avoid Amazon.

“The battle for digital retailer brand preference is in its early days in Australia,” explains Paige O’Neill, CMO of Sitecore.

“There is an opportunity here for Internet commerce players to expand their share of the market, but it won’t be an easy win. They’ll need to offer comparable levels of service and personalisation throughout the customer journey as the fight for market share heats up.”