HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Survey Shows Aussie Shoppers Still Fearful Of Amazon

Survey Shows Aussie Shoppers Still Fearful Of Amazon

By | 1 Jun 2021
,

A survey of nearly 3,000 Australian shoppers shows that only a small percentage go to Amazon for their online retail needs.

The survey, held by international online experience company Sitecore, found that only 21 per cent of Australians use Amazon as their go-to shopping site, with Gen-Z ranking the highest among demographics, with 31 per cent likely to use Amazon as their default.

39 per cent of Aussies would like to reduce the amount of Amazon shopping they do, with one third of Australian shoppers only ending up on the site due to search results. ‘Better choices from other retailers’ and, ‘counterfeit or low-quality products’ were cited as the two main reasons to avoid Amazon.

“The battle for digital retailer brand preference is in its early days in Australia,” explains Paige O’Neill, CMO of Sitecore.

“There is an opportunity here for Internet commerce players to expand their share of the market, but it won’t be an easy win. They’ll need to offer comparable levels of service and personalisation throughout the customer journey as the fight for market share heats up.”

About Post Author
You may also like
JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys & Amazon To Benefit After Syndigo Buys Rivesand
Andy Jassy Will Become Amazon CEO From July 5
Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Has More Competitors Than Apple Or Google
Amazon Accused Of Unfair Pricing Practices In Lawsuit
Jeff Bezos Is No Longer Earth’s Richest Human
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nvidia Confirms RTX 3080 Ti, Its New Flagship GPU
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 1, 2021
/
NSW Police Signs Up To Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Service
Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Noirot’s Affordable Home Heating Range Is Your Best Friend This Winter
Brands Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Brilliant Lighting Expands Into Home Security
Latest News Security
/
June 1, 2021
/
AMD Finally Shows Off New Laptop GPUs
AMD Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nvidia Confirms RTX 3080 Ti, Its New Flagship GPU
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nvidia has officially unveiled its much-speculated high-end 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards. The 3080 Ti replaces the stock...
Read More