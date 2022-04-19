Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has pledged to lower injury rates among its warehouse and delivery workers, outlining the company’s plans in his first CEO letter to shareholders since taking the top job.

Jassy claims that the company’s injury rates “are sometimes misunderstood”, pointing out that its operations jobs fit both warehousing and courier delivery categories.

“In the last U.S. public numbers, our recordable incident rates were a little higher than the average of our warehousing peers (6.4 vs. 5.5), and a little lower than the average of our courier and delivery peers (7.6 vs. 9.1),” Jassy notes.

“This makes us about average relative to peers, but we don’t seek to be average. We want to be best in class.”

Jassy said Amazon has listed the top 100 employee experience pain points and is “systematically solving them”, with a focus on reducing strains, sprains, falls, and repetitive stress injuries.

“When I first started in my new role, I spent significant time in our fulfillment centers and with our safety team, and hoped there might be a silver bullet that could change the numbers quickly,” Jassy writes.

“It takes rigorous analysis, thoughtful problem-solving, and a willingness to invent to get to where you want. We’ve been dissecting every process path to discern how we can further improve.”

The company has a number of programs in play, including rotational programs that help employees avoid repetitive motions, wearables that prompt employees when they’re moving in a dangerous way, improved shoes to provide better toe protection, and training programs on body mechanics, wellness, and safety practices.