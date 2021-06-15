Michael Dell, namesake and CEO of the Dell company, has pinpointed the worldwide chip shortage as his biggest worry for the next financial year.

Speaking to the AFR, Dell said he believes the US and Europe would begin to reduce their reliance on Chian and Taiwan for components, but this is not an option open to all.

“It is going to be hard for every country to do that and it’s going to require significant investments. It doesn’t happen just because somebody says it’s a good idea,” Mr Dell said.

“I think supply chains are shifting from ‘just in time’ to ‘just in case’, and a lot more resiliency is being built into the supply chains, a lot more global diversity in the supply chains, and that’s a good thing.

“I think the US certainly has the scale to invest in global semiconductor capacity and I think there will be some more investments in the EU into global semiconductors. With respect to Australia and other specific actors, I don’t know.”