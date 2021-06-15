HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Offers UK Watchdog Role In Cookie Phase-Out

Google Offers UK Watchdog Role In Cookie Phase-Out

By | 15 Jun 2021

Google has promised to give UK regulators a role overseeing its plan to phase out existing ad-tracking technology from its Chrome browser.

The US tech giant is seeking to resolve a competition investigation by UK regulators into Google’s proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies.

The watchdog is concerned the cookies undermine digital ad competition and entrench the company’s market power.

To address the concerns, Google offered to give the Competition and Markets Authority an oversight role as the company develops a replacement technology.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
YouTube Bans Masthead Ads For Alcohol, Politics, And More
Google Makes Key Concession To Smaller EU Search Rivals
Google Is A Public Utility, Argues US State Lawsuit
Google Slapped With New $347m Fine For Dodgy Practices
Optus Punts On Harvey Norman In Connected Home Battle With JB Hi Fi
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Is Microsoft Set To Seriously Hurt Sony’s PlayStation Strategy?
Latest News
/
June 15, 2021
/
YouTube Bans Masthead Ads For Alcohol, Politics, And More
Industry Latest News
/
June 15, 2021
/
Huawei Australia’s Revenue Halved After 5G Ban
Industry Latest News
/
June 15, 2021
/
ACCC Fines Retailer $39k For Misleading Advertising
ACCC Latest News
/
June 15, 2021
/
Razer Rolls Out Its First AMD-Powered Gaming Notebook
AMD Gaming Laptops Latest News
/
June 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Is Microsoft Set To Seriously Hurt Sony’s PlayStation Strategy?
Latest News
/
June 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Has Microsoft finally got a big advantage over Sony and their PlayStation with the beta testing of xCloud in Australia....
Read More