Google has promised to give UK regulators a role overseeing its plan to phase out existing ad-tracking technology from its Chrome browser.

The US tech giant is seeking to resolve a competition investigation by UK regulators into Google’s proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies.

The watchdog is concerned the cookies undermine digital ad competition and entrench the company’s market power.

To address the concerns, Google offered to give the Competition and Markets Authority an oversight role as the company develops a replacement technology.