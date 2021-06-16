HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nintendo’s Next Zelda Game Coming 2022

Nintendo’s Next Zelda Game Coming 2022

By | 16 Jun 2021
,

The highly-anticipated sequel to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is slated for release next year, with the gaming giant releasing a teaser trailer at E3.

In its latest Nintendo Direct presentation, the developer included a teaser trailer for the Breath of the Wild sequel, which will apparently see hero Link able to access the skies over Hyrule similarly to previous Zelda title Skyward Sword, which will be released in an HD remaster for Switch on July 16. The as-yet-unnamed sequel will release in 2022, according to the trailer.

Released in 2017, the original The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was rolled out as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, as well as being the last game for the Wii U.

Nintendo announced a slew of other titles and updates at the Direct presentation overnight, including a new entry in the Metroid franchise, Metroid Dread; a collection of N64 Mario Party stages, Mario Party Superstars; a new WarioWare game, WarioWare: Get It Together; and Japanese RPG Shin Megami Tensei V.

The company is also releasing a Game & Watch device with classic Zelda games later this year, celebrating the franchise’s 35th anniversary; however, no news was forthcoming about the widely-anticipated upgrade to the Switch, which is expected to feature Nvidia graphics with DLSS upscaling and an OLED screen.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Future E3 Shows “Will Probably Be A Mix Of Physical And Digital”
No New Switch At E3?
New Switch Could Hit Shelves In September
Valve Working On “Switch-like Console”
Nintendo Blames Suez Canal Blockage For Switch Shortages
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Whinges About Apple, Google & Amazon To Senate Hearing
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
D-Link Releases Wi-Fi 6 Indoor And Wi-Fi 5 Outdoor Units
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
Shaver Shop Takes Big Dive, ‘CEO Does Not Take Media Calls”
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
5-Year Warranty On LG’s OLED Screens – But Not In Oz
Industry Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
Court Wallops Ikea For Spying On Workers
Latest News Legal
/
June 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Whinges About Apple, Google & Amazon To Senate Hearing
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos has got their kickers in a twist again this time they are whinging about Apple and the control that...
Read More