One of the major bonuses of buying an Apple product capable of running the TV app is the one year of free Apple TV+ that comes with it.

Well, come July 1, this generous offer becomes less so, with the one-year trial period reduced to just three months.

The change was snuck onto the Apple TV+ site, which still touts a free year, but with the click-through disclaimer “when you purchase and activate an Apple device before June 30th, 2021.”

It follows with: “Eligible devices activated July 1, 2021, or later will qualify for offers of 3 months free Apple TV+.”

It’s still a good trial period – 25 per cent as good.