New leaked imagery from Windows 11 confirms the name, and that the centred Start Menu and Taskbar from the stillborn Windows 10X will be featured in this new OS. There’s also a cleaner design, simplified menu systems, and more.

Last month, John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, explained how Microsoft would be porting features from the stalled 10X operating system, writing:

“Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company.

“In fact, some of this is already reflected in the core of Windows in Windows Insider preview builds, for example the new app container technology we’re integrating into products like Microsoft Defender Application Guard, an enhanced Voice Typing experience, and a modernized touch keyboard with optimized key sizing, sounds, colors and animations.”

We’ll find out more during Microsoft’s What’s Next For Windows’ event, which is scheduled to take place on June 24.