Nintendo will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with a slew of Mario-themed products, including AR-enabled toys, a collectible handheld console, and new and rereleased Mario games for the Nintendo Switch.

The company unveiled this line-up in a Nintendo Direct video today, headlined by the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. collectible handheld device. Featuring both the original Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels games, as well as a special Mario version of the Game & Watch game Ball, the device also functions as a clock.

Also announced was Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, an augmented-reality racing game which will see Switch users race physical kart toys around custom course layouts in their own homes, marked out by physical gates. The toys – in both Mario and Luigi variants – will respond to power-ups, boosts, and obstacles in the game.

In software, Nintendo is releasing Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a limited-time collection including Super Mario 64 from the Nintendo 64; Super Mario Sunshine from the GameCube; and Super Mario Galaxy from the Wii. The game will retail in stores from September 18 to the end of March next year. Also coming to Switch is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, a remaster of the original Super Mario 3D World for the Wii U containing what look to be new levels, set to release in February.

Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, says these products as well as tie-ins including Mario-themed Puma shoes, clothing, an action figure, Lego sets, and Monopoly and Jenga board games are a celebration of Nintendo’s most enduring character.

“We look forward to everyone joining us on a Mario journey 35 years in the making. We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together,” he said.