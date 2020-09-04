Cupertino tech giant, Apple, is reportedly set to further invest in Australian renewable energy projects, prompt by an internal mandate to significantly drop its carbon footprint worldwide.

Disclosed in an exclusive interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Apple VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, confirmed the tech giant was preparing to invest more into Australia’s renewable energy sphere in “the very near future.”

The news comes after the iPhone maker revealed its commitment to become fully carbon neutral by 2030. The pledge is set to encompass its full business and supply chain, with its worldwide corporate operations already powered by renewable energy.

Apple hopes to aid suppliers and vendors with knowledge to mimic its path to carbon neutrality, recognising the brand’s power to effect change amongst peers.

It comes as shares in Apple and other tech companies continue an upwards trajectory this year, defying several traditional blue-chip stocks who have been hampered amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple recently crossed over the two trillion dollar market valuation, also exceeding the entire value of the FTSE 100.

The company is set to reveal its 2020 iPhone stable soon, debuting 5G-support and new camera componentry. Some market commentators warn sales may be lower than historic levels amid a climate of budget-conscious consumers following the COVID19 pandemic.