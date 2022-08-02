The latest performance benchmarks of a 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake processor have surfaced, showing that the next generation chips are indeed capable of breaking that magical 6GHz barrier. The best part? The chip tested isn’t even the flagship of the new range.

Leaks of the new benchmark appeared via VideoCardz, who received them from an anonymous source. The screenshots show an Intel Core i7-13700K chip being put through its paces. Efficiency cores were disabled for the test, leaving only eight performance cores to do the work. The CPU hit 6000MHz (6GHz) in the CPU-Z test. It achieved a single core performance benchmark of 983 points, however the disabling of hybrid mode affected multi-core performance, with a score of 7,841.

Once hybrid mode was once again enabled and the efficiency cores were back in action, the CPU still reached 5.8GHz across performance cores whilst efficiency cores sat at 3.7GHz. Single core performance then sat at 947, whilst multi-core performance was bumped up to 12,896.

Compared with the upcoming flagship Intel Core i9-13900K, which was tested at 5.5GHz, the i7-13700K saw a 10% increase in overall performance. Intel’s current flagship was 16% behind the next gen i7 by 16%.

Previous rumours suggested that Intel’s new chips would indeed hit 6GHz, thanks to a post by known tipster @OneRaichu, who said at least one chip would achieve the figure thanks to Intel’s updated Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) and its support for Efficient Thermal Velocity Boost (ETVB).

As thrilling as these numbers are, previous rumours have suggested that the Intel Raptor Lake chips will be incredibly power hungry, meaning those looking to upgrade will likely have to upgrade their power supply units and cooling systems.

During Cinebench tests, the new chip was hit temperatures of 85-degrees Celsius when clocked at 5.9GHz.

The tested chips are engineering samples meaning that the results are absolutely subject to change and cannot be considered accurate.

Intel’s Raptor Lake processors are expected to release in October. AMD may be looking to get their Ryzen 7000 Series Zen 4 processors out before Intel, announcing that their chips would come out in “Fall 2022”, which ranges from as early as September 22nd and finishes on December 22nd.