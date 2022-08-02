HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australians Putting Off Smartphone Upgrades: Survey

Australians Putting Off Smartphone Upgrades: Survey

By | 2 Aug 2022

Australians are cutting back on discretionary spending as the economy tightens, and top of the list is putting off upgrading the mobile phone.

According to new research by consumer intelligence platform, Toluna, one in five Australians survey said they are putting off an upgrade to their smartphone or tablet, ahead of other cost cutting measures, such as postponing the purchase of major appliances (18 per cent).

12 per cent of Aussies are cancelling subscription services, with 11 per cent reducing mobile plans, and 5 per cent finally cutting landlines.

Respondents aren’t expecting any respite soon, with 36 per cent planning to spend less on Xmas this year.

10 per cent have been forced to put off plans to buy a home, while one-third will be refinancing by the end of 2022.

“With consumers cutting spending at every turn, businesses must identify ways to demonstrate value in order to retain customers,” said Sej Patel, country director at Toluna, Australia and New Zealand.

“In this economic climate, price is the number one factor when it comes to purchasing decisions right now.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
RBA Lifts Cash Rate 50 Basis Points
9 In 10 Retailers Prepared For Upcoming Economic Issues
Aussies Cancel Streaming Services As Living Costs Rise
$30 Billion To Be Wiped From Economy, Warns Chalmers
Inflation Hits 6.1%, Biggest Jump Since 1990
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

RBA Lifts Cash Rate 50 Basis Points
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Next Gen i7 Intel Chip Hits 6GHz Clock Speeds
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Spotify Premium Users To Get Separate Play And Shuffle Buttons
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Intel To Introduce Wi-Fi 7, Apple Still Yet To Launch Wi-Fi 6E
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Nine, ABC, Seven Streaming Apps Gaining On Netflix, Disney
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

RBA Lifts Cash Rate 50 Basis Points
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As predicted, the Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent. Analysts have downgraded...
Read More