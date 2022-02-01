The days of playing smash hit word puzzle game Wordle for free may be limited, with creator Josh Wardle selling the game to the New York Times for “an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.”

Wardle announced this morning the game will “initially remain free to new and existing players” which doesn’t bode well for future paywell access. All your existing win/loss data will be preserved.

“Since launching Wordle, I‘ve been in awe of the response from everyone that has played,” Wardle said.

“This game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined, which I suppose isn’t that much of a feat given I made the game for an audience of 1. I‘d be lying if I said this hasn’t been a little overwhelming.

“After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Worlde grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.

“When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved,” Wardle concluded.

“We could not be more thrilled to become the new home and proud stewards of this magical game, and are honoured to help bring Josh Wardle’s cherished creation to more solvers in the months ahead,” Jonathan Knight, general manager for The New York Times Games, said.