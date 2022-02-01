The company behind popular gay-dating service app Grindr have removed it from Apple’s App Store in China, due to the country’s restrictive Personal Information Protection Law.

The law requires any personal data transferred between China and other country be approved by the Chinese government, and limits the personal information stored in apps. Grindr felt it was being targeted by the government in the lead up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In addition to the Apple App store, Grindr has also disappeared from app markets ran by Tencent and Huawei.