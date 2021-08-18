Home automation is in demand as Australian’s spend more time at home. In the latest edition of SmartHouse we look at the latest lighting, networking and security gear.

The SmartHouse Home Automation Buyers Guide, which is exposed to over 15 million consumers across the JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys site as well as smarthouse.com.au explains what the new Matter platform delivers for consumers upgrading their homes while delivering users options for lighting, security and entertainment management.

We also take a look at the latest notebooks, monitors and accessories for people working from home during lockdown.

For those that are into sound we look at the new Echo voice activated gear that along with Google voice are essential for today’s modern home.

And if you are looking for premium gear, we take a look at what’s on offer from Canadian sound Company Paradigm who have released a new range of Forum speakers as well as new Denon and Marantz systems that can bring a home entertainment to life.

To access the magazine consumers can click any one of 8 banners located across multiple sections on the JB Hi Fi web site.