Google Pixel 5a Not Coming To Australia

By | 18 Aug 2021

Google’s new Pixel 5a is finally available to consumers in a week’s time, but not if you live in Australia.

Global supply issues mean that the Pixel 5a is only being released in the American and Japanese markets.

This news comes as a blow to those eagerly awaiting the new Google device, especially considering this marks the first Pixel phone to be IP67 water and dust resistance.

The Pixel 5a with 5G comes with Snapdragon 765G, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Check out the spec sheet below to see how it compares to previous models.

