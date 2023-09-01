Smart consumer electronics company Yaber are set to showcase various products at IFA 2023, with the presentation of products including the K2s smart entertainment projector, and Laresar L6 Nex robot vacuum.

A press release revealed the company’s ‘Smart Entertainment & Lifestyle’ at IFA “integrates audio-visual entertainment electronics and smart consumer devices within homes, enabled by Amazon Alexa and voice control technology, thus crafting an elevated smart entertainment and lifestyle ecosystem for consumers.”

Anyone in attendance will be able to take full advantage, even by playing VR games with VR glasses on the K2s projector. They will be located at Hall 20, Stand 208.