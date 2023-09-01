HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Smart Entertainment From Yaber To Feature At IFA 2023

New Smart Entertainment From Yaber To Feature At IFA 2023

By | 1 Sep 2023

Smart consumer electronics company Yaber are set to showcase various products at IFA 2023, with the presentation of products including the K2s smart entertainment projector, and Laresar L6 Nex robot vacuum.

A press release revealed the company’s ‘Smart Entertainment & Lifestyle’ at IFA “integrates audio-visual entertainment electronics and smart consumer devices within homes, enabled by Amazon Alexa and voice control technology, thus crafting an elevated smart entertainment and lifestyle ecosystem for consumers.”

Anyone in attendance will be able to take full advantage, even by playing VR games with VR glasses on the K2s projector. They will be located at Hall 20, Stand 208.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Turn Your Samsung Galaxy Buds2 & QLED/LED TVs Into A Broadcasting Station
LG To Unveil New Smart Living Solutions At IFA 2023
Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
Dreame Technology To Showcase Wireless Roboticmower at IFA Berlin 2023
Shokz To Introduce Fully Wireless Earbuds At IFA 2023
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Beko Eco Washer/Dryer Showcased At IFA 
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
Turn Your Samsung Galaxy Buds2 & QLED/LED TVs Into A Broadcasting Station
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
LG To Unveil New Smart Living Solutions At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
SwitchBot’s Floor Cleaning Robot Connects To Your Water Supply
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Beko Eco Washer/Dryer Showcased At IFA 
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Beko is releasing an eco-conscious washer and dryer such as that is claimed to decrease energy consumption by 35% in...
Read More