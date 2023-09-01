We may live in the digital age in big concrete cities, but that hasn’t stopped a tech company looking to trees for inspiration and coming up with more powerful small solar cells. It means solar-powered devices at home will soon have access to more power and be capable of broader functionality. A range of fully functioning, self-powering Wi-Fi computer devices are around the corner.

At the IFA Berlin 2023 tech show, Californian start-up Ambient Photonics announced two deals that will see its cells used to power a coming range of computer peripherals and IoT devices. The company says its cells use low-level ambient light to store power instead of direct sunlight.

“Our technology is rooted in the simplicity of nature, but it doesn’t rely on the power of the sun,” Ambient explains. “Instead we looked at how photosynthesis works and turned the science behind it into a bright new idea: use the low-level ambient light that surrounds us everywhere to generate power.”

The company says cells generate three times the power of conventional indoor photovoltaic solar cells, making them capable of powering a broader range of tech, such as illuminated price signage in supermarkets. The cells already can power wireless technology in the home.

This week at IFA Berlin, Ambient announced a deal with Taiwanese computer peripheral maker Chicony to use its cells to power wireless computer keyboards. “The low-profile keyboard will achieve a smaller carbon footprint by eliminating disposable batteries and using recycled materials while offering the full range of features that consumers demand: high-precision keys with a mechanical feel, quiet typing and a streamlined design,” the companies announced.

The companies said they had already successfully developed functional keyboard prototypes and were working to bring them to market in early 2024. “The keyboard will be powered by Ambient’s cells, which generate endless power from the full spectrum of indoor light. The keyboard will also utilize a new type of scissor-style switch technology for an ultra-quiet, tactile and responsive typing experience.”

“Together with Chicony, we are designing the world’s most sustainable keyboard,” said Bates Marshall, CEO of Ambient Photonics. “Our goal is to create a fundamentally different class of PC accessory that is powered by the light that surrounds us – and not by disposable batteries that all too often become e-waste in our landfills.”

Ambient also announced a deal with Belgium semiconductor e-peas to integrate the cells with e-peas power management integrated circuits to build self-supporting connected IoT devices.

Ambient has already been partnering with E ink to develop “next generation” self-powered connected electronic shelf labels that “bring web-like agility to physical stores” and lower operational costs.