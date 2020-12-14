New details have leaked about next year’s Samsung line-up, including a video showing the Galaxy S21 Plus in operation, and renders of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

In the video from YouTube user Random Stuff 2, the S21 Plus is shown to have a flat edge-to-edge screen with an almost non-existent bezel, as well as a hole-punch safety camera. A view of the back confirms the design seen in other leaked videos earlier this month, including the revamped camera housing. The video notes that colours including blue and green seem to be oversaturated in images taken with the phone’s camera.

Noted Samsung leaker Evan Blass has also revealed images (below) of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which abandon the bean-shaped design of this year’s Galaxy Buds Live for a similar shape to the original Buds and Buds+. Leaks suggest they will feature a 500mAh battery and active noise cancellation.

Both new products are expected to launch in early 2021, with January 14 tipped as the most likely date for a Samsung Unpacked event.