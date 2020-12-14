Foxtel has announced a huge 2021 line-up of premium entertainment, with new original and syndicated content to be streamed on the box.

The line-up includes a slate of exclusive drama series, headlined by Foxtel Original The End, which stars Frances O’Connor and Dame Harriet and will air in February.

Other dramas include the Kate Winslet show Mare of Easttown, British banking drama Industry and psychological thriller Red Bird Lane which will star Susan Sarandon. Foxtel will also air the Gossip Girl reboot in 2021 too.

Returning seasons in 2021 will be Outlander, Succession, Insecure and the local Aussie series Wentworth.

After a tough year of sports, Foxtel is preparing for a blockbuster year on the field starting with the summer cricket series, then the NAB AFLW season and the Repco Supercars Championships in February.

Every game of the NRL AND AFL premiership seasons will air on Foxtel, as well as seasons of the NBA, NFL, tennis, golf and the A-League.

2021 will also be an incredible year of movies on Foxtel, including box office favourites from the major studios as well as more than 1000 premium movies available to watch On Demand. In January, special movie events include the Harry Potter Movie Takeover featuring all eight Harry Potter movies.

True crime buffs will also get their fill with a huge line-up of incredible docuseries including OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy; Tiger and a second season of The Vow. Other factual entertainment including the hugely popular Coast Australia S4 returning in January, as well as season two of true crime series Forensic Files II.

Despite a COVID-19-related revenue decline for Foxtel-owned Newscorp for the first quarter ending September 30, Foxtel saw its total paying subscribers increase by 7% to 3.287 million as of September 30.

There are currently 298,000 paying Foxtel Now subscribers and the brand’s sport subscription service Kayo has 644,000 paying users.

According to the report, Sports-focused Kayo staged a recovery, after a coronavirus-impacted fourth quarter, up 77% on last year.