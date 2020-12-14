Review units of Apple’s AirPods Max have finally landed and tech writers are sharing what they really think about the $899 over-ear headphones.

The AirPods Max went on-sale on December 15 and pre-orders sold out almost immediately.

And for $899 ($549 in the US), users are expecting premium sound and incredible design.

According to a reviewer at CNet, the sound quality is ‘impressive’ with tight bass, crisp highs and a wide soundstage.

The writer also noted the AirPod Max’s noise cancelling is the best they have ever experienced and found it was particularly good at reducing wind noise.

But one disadvantage of the headphones is the weight, which is at a heavy 385g. Comparatively, similar headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Noise Cancelling 700 weigh much less.

Another reviewer at TechRadar pointed out the AirPods Max have old-school physical touch controls, rather than touch sensitive controls which would usually be seen in a product at this price.

It seems Apple have decided on a simpler, more user-friendly design for its first generation of the over-ear headphones – so perhaps the AirPods Max 2.0 will have touch sensitive controls.

Reviewers also claimed that apart from the interesting ear-cup design, the AirPods Max don’t have any other major point of differences from other, cheaper over-ear headphones on the market.

The bra-shaped carry bag has also been criticised by users who describe it as too bulky and some reviewers were disappointed with the lack of a cable for wired use.