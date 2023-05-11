New Safety Feature Coming to Android
New safety features are coming to Android including a new ‘Find My Device’ experience.
Presently, ‘Find My Device’ helps users located their misplaced devices with location capabilities and are connected to the internet. It’s been reported that Google will be launching a refreshed ‘Find My Device’ experience to make it easier to locate devices and belongings quickly and securely by ringing compatible devices and viewing location on a map in the app.
The new network will harness over one billion Android devices across the world to help locate a missing device like headphones, tracker tags or a phone using Bluetooth.
Users can also attach Bluetooth trackers such as Tile, Chipolo and Pebblebee to objects such as keys. wallets and luggage to be able to track them using ‘Find My Device.’
There are also talks that Pixel Buds will also be joining the ‘Find My Device’ ecosystem.
This network was also built with user privacy in mind. Location data is encrypted, meaning Google cannot see or use it for other purposes than the intended.
Bluetooth trackers are used to provide a simple and convenient way to track devices, but they do bring on potential unwanted tracking. Google will launching unknown tracker alerts on Android which will automatically notify the user if the phone determines an unknown tracking is moving with them.
Users will be able to view that device on a map to see where it was seen travelling with them and play a sound on the tracker to help locate it. Instructions on how to physically disable the tracking and stop it from updating the location will also be able to be found. Built in manual screening will also be added so users can search for unknown trackers that are near them.
These unknown tracker alerts will work with Bluetooth trackers such as Apple AirTags, and all other trackers compatible with ‘Find My Device.’
A new draft industry specification has been pushed forward to outline how Bluetooth tracker manufacturers can develop safer trackers compatible with detection and alerts across Android and iOS in order to combat unwanted tracking.