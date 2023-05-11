Data Dicker has seen its first quarter revenue jump by 14.7 per cent, “despite ongoing market challenges.”

The company’s total revenue was up $98.7 million to $772.3 million, with the 14.7 per cent jump “partly attributed to full quarter contribution from Hills acquisition not in the comparative period”, according to the financials. Organic growth excluding the Hills boost was still strong, at 9.7 per cent year-on-year.

Excluding one-off costs, such as a one-off redundancy cost of $513,600, operating profit before tax finalised at $25.9 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 8.8 per cent.

Net profit before tax for the first quarter was $25.4 million, a 6.7 per cent jump.

Chairman and CEO, David Dicker, said “We delivered a pleasing result in the first quarter of 2023, buoyed by a strong monthly revenue result in March.

“We expect to see the upside of operational refinements undertaken during the first quarter within the next three to six months, putting us in a strong position to deliver on shareholder expectations in FY23.”

Backorders across the company are currently in the vicinity of $235 million.

“Supply constraints continue to restrict the Company’s ability to fulfil some orders, however the situation is improving, with the supply chain for approximately 75 per cent of the Company’s vendors now being able to keep up with market demand,” an update to the market reads.

“Segments that are still impacted by supply chain challenges include data centre infrastructure and networking. As previously stated, the Company expects supply constraints to ease further by the third quarter. The breadth of technologies and solutions represented by the Company has enabled it to effectively navigate the challenging market dynamics.”