Officeworks has opened its first purpose-built Import Distribution Centre in Altona North, Victoria.

The 40,000 square metre centre will consolidate the work from three previous centres, tightening the company’s supply chain and improving inventory management and stock availability.

“All parts combined, the benefits of our supply chain modernisation efforts are expected to boost business performance through increased capacity and efficiency, setting us up to support growth and increasing our resilience to adapt to potential supply chain industry disruptions,” Officeworks general manager of supply chain, Brett Kelly said.

Officeworks managing director, Sarah Hunter said: “The redesign also supports investment in our team members, providing them with the opportunity to up-skill, develop into more technical roles and to utilise leading supply chain systems, all further strengthening the Officeworks supply chain depth and capability.”

“Our new IDC and the strength of our supply chain is critical to delivering ongoing value to our customers and the fast, reliable and trustworthy service and choice they have come to expect from Officeworks.

“It was important to us and our strategic IDC partner Austpac, that our first, purpose-built IDC together had industry-leading sustainability initiatives and features such as Australian made lower emission warehouse racking.

“We are pleased that through working with our building partners and a focussed design process, we have been able to deliver both a cost effective and climate positive building with systems like solar, water and locally manufactured materials, as well as car battery charging stations and native planting around the site.”