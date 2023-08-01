Titanium is now to replace the current smudge-prone stainless-steel of the iPhone 15 with the lighter, more durable, and premium metal.

Patently Apple had reported on Apple patents being filed back as early as 2020 with titanium which now will likely transpire with the iPhone 15. The blog also has a track record of releasing information before launches of products like when they shared Apple’s patents regarding cameras for Touch ID back in 2016.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPhone 15 launching in September will retain the frosted glass that is less sharp, is easier to repair with a revamped aluminium chassis, and is moving to USB-C.

Additionally, the rear camera will be upgraded, and the new models will be fitted out with last year’s A16 processor, while new pro phones will boast a 3-nanometer chip.

The iPhone 15 might also be gaining an “Action Button” which will replace the Ring/Silent switch, according to a MacRumors report.

With the new Action button, users can easily access various settings and functions without opening the home screen of the device.

Additionally, Patently Apple dropped the supply chain report, “Apple has challenged Samsung and LG Display to create a Bezel-less OLED Display that supports Cameras under the Display.”

Out of the recent updates, Gurman suggests the two most significant changes of the iPhone 15 line will be that the standard models will now have Dynamic Island, while the Pro and Pro Max displays will have new technology inclusive of low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO).

With the new process, the border size around the display to 1.5 millimetres (from about 2.2 millimetres on current iPhones) will reduce.

Initially employed on the Apple Watch Series 7, LIPO was used to achieve thinner device borders and expand the size of the display.

Apple plans to eventually bring the feature to the iPad, as well, said Gurman.