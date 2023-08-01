British hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio is believed to have appointed a new distributor in Australia after appointing Busisoft in New Zealand.

According to Phil Sayer the CEO of Synergy who has distributed the brand in Australia since 2001 “We are still the Cambridge Audio distributor in Australia however we are in discussions with them over several issues”.

He also admitted that he was “aware that Cambridge Audio had approached several distributors in Australia” with a view to appointing a new distributor.

We are in discussions with them (Cambridge Audio) over several issues” he said.

ChannelNews has been told that that one of those issues could relate to returns with one dealer who was approached telling ChannelNews that he declined an offer to take on the brand because of issues relating to returns.

Busisoft has not commented.

Synergy is a highly successful Melbourne based distributor who has built the McIntosh and Sonus Faber brands in Australia.

Cambridge Audio started off as a small business in the UK city of Cambridge in the 1960’s

By 1968 it was being led by Gordon Edge, a scientist with a head for a business.

Success came with the release of a quality stereo amplifier.

The P40 integrated amp was the company’s first-ever product, developed by Gordon Edge and Peter Lee, who took a simple approach with just a few transistor stages.

The P40 became the first-ever amplifier to use toroidal transformers, a nascent technology that just happened to be being manufactured by another local company at the time.