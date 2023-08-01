HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
1 Aug 2023

British hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio is believed to have appointed a new distributor in Australia after appointing Busisoft in New Zealand.

According to Phil Sayer the CEO of Synergy who has distributed the brand in Australia since 2001 “We are still the Cambridge Audio distributor in Australia however we are in discussions with them over several issues”.

He also admitted that he was “aware that Cambridge Audio had approached several distributors in Australia” with a view to appointing a new distributor.

We are in discussions with them (Cambridge Audio) over several issues” he said.

ChannelNews has been told that that one of those issues could relate to returns with one dealer who was approached telling ChannelNews that he declined an offer to take on the brand because of issues relating to returns.

Busisoft has not commented.

Synergy is a highly successful Melbourne based distributor who has built the McIntosh and Sonus Faber brands in Australia.

Cambridge Audio started off as a small business in the UK city of Cambridge in the 1960’s

By 1968 it was being led by Gordon Edge, a scientist with a head for a business.

Success came with the release of a quality stereo amplifier.

The P40 integrated amp was the company’s first-ever product, developed by Gordon Edge and Peter Lee, who took a simple approach with just a few transistor stages.

The P40 became the first-ever amplifier to use toroidal transformers, a nascent technology that just happened to be being manufactured by another local company at the time.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
