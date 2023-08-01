A feature on Windows that is common and overlooked, is now causing problems for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users.

Users are finding an unexpected issue with the ‘Update and Shut Down’ option, where instead of powering down after applying updates, it reboots and returns to the login.

A former Microsoft developer said one possible cause to this is the Fast Startup feature designed to accelerate boot times. During the process of shutting down, Fast Startup stores system data to a file, triggering a restart during the update installation.