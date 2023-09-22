HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Mysterious Moto Phone Leaked

Mysterious Moto Phone Leaked

By | 22 Sep 2023

A new Motorola phone has surfaced in a leak with the model identifier as XT2417.

Featuring a punch hole display, it appears to have new bezels and a dual camera setup up on the back, that molds into the sides.

Insiders are tipping a 50MP main camera based on text appearing above the LED flash, with rumours the back is made from plastic. 

The power button appears on the right side, is tipped to house a fingerprint scanner, and the volume buttons will be housed above it.  

No specifications have been mentioned, but some are speculating it will be a new budget entry into Motorola’s Moto E or Moto G series. 

Currently further details about the device remain mysterious, as it has no name, and very little is actually known. Stay tuned for updates. 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Colours For New Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked
Nokia Smartphone Manufacturer To Sell HMD Branded Devices…Why?
Leaked Renders Show Off New Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Another Smart Cheap Moto Phone Launched
Motorola Razr 40 Receives 2nd Major Software Update
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NAB Fined $2.1 Million Over Nabbing Unauthorised Fees
Latest News
/
September 22, 2023
/
Samsung’s Tizen & LG’s Web OS Face New Project Magento Competitor
Latest News
/
September 22, 2023
/
ASUS Announces New ProArt Cinema 135-Inch Micro LED Display
Latest News
/
September 22, 2023
/
Dyson To Invest $301 Million In Philippine Region
Latest News
/
September 22, 2023
/
Apple’s HomePod Now Supports Hands-Free Spotify Play
Latest News
/
September 22, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NAB Fined $2.1 Million Over Nabbing Unauthorised Fees
Latest News
/
September 22, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia’s second-biggest lender, National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), was fined by the Federal Court $2.1 million for improperly charging consumers recurring...
Read More