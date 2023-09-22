A new Motorola phone has surfaced in a leak with the model identifier as XT–2417.

Featuring a punch hole display, it appears to have new bezels and a dual camera setup up on the back, that molds into the sides.

Insiders are tipping a 50MP main camera based on text appearing above the LED flash, with rumours the back is made from plastic.

The power button appears on the right side, is tipped to house a fingerprint scanner, and the volume buttons will be housed above it.

No specifications have been mentioned, but some are speculating it will be a new budget entry into Motorola’s Moto E or Moto G series.

Currently further details about the device remain mysterious, as it has no name, and very little is actually known. Stay tuned for updates.