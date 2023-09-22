Debuted recently at IFA 2023, the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console will be available worldwide starting in November.

The new Lenovo offering, that challenges Nintendo’s Switch, is being launched in China next week.

An exact release date and pricing for the Australian market has yet to be disclosed.

This device is equipped with detachable controllers, and a built in kickstand, with Hall effect sticks and an optical sensor on the right controller. It has an 8.8 inch PureSight display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, 500nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 97.3% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors, it also has 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. Storage ranges from 256GB to 1TB PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2, and it runs on Windows 11 featuring a 49.2Wh battery pack, supporting 65W rapid charging.

Each controller has a 900mAh battery pack, and the device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB-C ports, and a MicroSD card slot.

Additionally, it includes fully customisable controllers, Legion Space software, and joystick RGB lighting.