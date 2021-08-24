German TV brand Loewe have rolled out a new range of OLED Bild TVs with a 48″ model now priced as low as $3,988, you can also mount them on a pole.

Recently The Good Guys said that they are set to expand their premium Loewe European TV range into other stores when lockdowns end following the success of the brand during early trials in selected metropolitan stores.

The new OLED TV range consists of four new models including the bild i.65 bild i.55 and bild i.48.

All of the new models have been redesigned from the ground up and come with a new chassis, fabric-covered rear panels a brand-new processor and “softer shapes” according to the Companies designers.

The TV’s boot up in 4 seconds and come with invisible via two concealed integrated speakers with 40 watts of total music power making the TV’s ideal for watching movies and listening to premium audio.

Designed, developed and manufactured in Europe the TVs are built around a new Loewe SL7 chassis as well as a new NT7 processor which powers a new generation of software that is specifically designed to handle streamed content as well as sport and video games.

Also on board is Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ as well as four HDMI inputs with functions such as eARC, HFR, ALLM and four USB ports.

The new Loewe os7 software has been coded to deliver “super-fast access” to all current and natively integrated streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Paul Riachi Director of INDI Imports said “This is really the very 1st of the new look LOEWE OLED TV’s that have been developed for a new generation of consumers who want high quality streamed and over the air content.

“These TVs were tuned and calibrated right here in Australia for the Australian market”.

Unlike other Chinese or Korean brands standard equipment on the new Loewe TVs include an integrated hard disk recorder Loewe dr+ and 1 TB of hard disk space.

This makes it easier to record TV shows claims Riachi.

Also redesigned is the Loewe remote control which now has an integrated voice assistant, Bluetooth and direct buttons for numerous streaming services built into the remote.

There is also a newly designed, easy-to-read Loewe home screen that reveals important content and an almost limitless selection of entertainment options at a glance.

With the top end models there is a Loewe Klang bar i with eight powerful drivers and 80 watts of total music power ensures impressive stereo sound radiating to the front.

It discreetly blends in with the underside and rear panel of the display and emphasizes the elegant design of the television.

The Loewe bild can be combined with the new Loewe Klang sub5 modular subwoofer and can be upgraded to a complete all-in-one home cinema system.

The Loewe Bild i.48, i.55 & i.65 family of TVs were winners of the 2021 iF Design Awards.

Judges said that they picked the Loewe TVs because of their smooth, rounded shapes, fine acoustic fabric and high-quality materials which delivered a minimalist exterior that seamlessly complements any ambience.

To integrate one of the new Loewe TV individually into any room, customers have the option of choosing between various alternative set-up options.

Prices & Availability.

The Loewe Bild i range will be available in Australia in October 2021. The recommended retail price for the Bild I Series have been listed above and are extremely competitive Along with the new TV portfolio, Loewe is introducing new optional set-up solutions. The Loewe floor stand universal is suitable as a complement to all Loewe products from 43 to 65 inches and is already available in stores.