HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Denies ACCC’s Claims Of Australian Market Power

Google Denies ACCC’s Claims Of Australian Market Power

By | 24 Aug 2021

The ACCC has concluded that “customer inertia” and default settings give Google an outsized advantage and act as competitive barriers for other search engines.

These findings make up its Digital Platform Services Inquiry – September 2021 Interim report, which will be submitted to the Australian Government Treasurer on September 30.

Google has denied these claims, stating: “Google’s popularity reflects its quality, not default or preinstallation agreements. Google’s popularity does not reflect a market failure caused by defaults or preinstallation. On the contrary, it reflects Google’s quality and the fact it is Australians’ preferred search service.

“In a user survey, 89% of Australians identify Google as their favourite search service. Data from rater tests, natural experiments, academic studies, and statements from the ACCC all corroborate Google’s quality.

“Defaults and preinstallation do not restrict users from reaching alternative services. Evidence consistently shows that users can and do override defaults and pre installations. One example is Google’s share on Microsoft Windows desktops in Australia. Microsoft pre-installed its Edge browser that defaults to Bing on Windows. But Google’s share of search on Windows is 91 per cent, while Bing’s is 7.5 per cent. Australians override Microsoft’s defaults and choose their preferred alternative: Google.”

The ACCC found last year that approximately 95 per cent of general searches in Australia are done through Google.

 

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung To Raise Vietnam Investment, Despite COVID
NAB Rolls Out 2000 Pixel Smartphones For Remote Workers
Google Paid Device Makers For Play Store Exclusivity
Aussies Flock To Faster NBN Plans
Google Planning “World’s Largest Gaming Platform”
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Razer Mouse Bug Gives Admin Rights On Any PC
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
Leaked Video Shows Off Fitbit Charge 5
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
COMMENT: Where Is ‘Loud Mouth’ Kogan As Stock Plunges
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
Westfield Chief Calls Rent Relief ‘Bad Policy’
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
Asus Goes Minimalist With New Gaming Peripherals
ASUS Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Razer Mouse Bug Gives Admin Rights On Any PC
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An odd vulnerability allows users to gain SYSTEM access on any PC running Windows 10 just by plugging in a...
Read More