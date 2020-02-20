HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > New LG Electronics MD Named

New LG Electronics MD Named

By | 20 Feb 2020
,

As exclusively reported by ChannelNews back in December 2019, LG Australia who recently lost their GM of Marketing and their Home Entertainment GM has appointed Dan Lim as the new Managing Directory of LG Australia.

See original story here.

Mr. Lim joins LG Australia from a senior global role at LG Korea he also previously worked for LG Electronics Australia.

In a Company statement issued today LG Electronics claimed that under Lim LG is “well positioned to be one of Australia’s most loved and trusted brands.”

The Company who recently appointed former Panasonic Marketing Director Gemma Lemieux as there new Marketing Director has not said who will take on the role of GM Home Entertainment.

Lim succeeds Mr. Youngik Lee, who has retired after five years of leading the organisation in Australia.

Before this role, Mr. Lim was Vice President of Vacuum Cleaner Business Division in H&A at LG Electronics Headquarters in South Korea.

One of his first duties as MD will be to host a fundraiser event involving a South Korean major league baseball team, the LG Twins.

The game will take place this Saturday at the Blacktown International Sports Park.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
LG OZ Confirms MD Exit
BREAKING NEWS: LG OZ MD Replaced
BREAKING NEWS: LG GM Of Marketing Quits
LG Release First OLED 8K TV For A$60K
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Afterpay & Samsung Partner To Provide Flexible Payments
Finance Industry Latest News
/
February 20, 2020
/
Panasonic Microwaves Rate Highest With Australian Consumers
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
February 20, 2020
/
Coronavirus Medical Workers At Wuhan Frontline Fed By Robots
Coronavirus Distribution Hardware
/
February 20, 2020
/
Coronavirus Set To Cost Qantas $150 Million
Appointment & Jobs Aviation Brands
/
February 20, 2020
/
Free Amazon & Google Wi Fi, eSIM & How TPG Are Set To Dominate
5G eBusiness Latest News
/
February 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Afterpay & Samsung Partner To Provide Flexible Payments
Finance Industry Latest News
/
February 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Afterpay and Samsung have partnered to enable customers shopping at smartphone makers online stores to take advantage of its buy...
Read More