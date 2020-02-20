HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Coronavirus Medical Workers At Wuhan Frontline Fed By Robots

By | 20 Feb 2020
Robots have been feeding the medical workers at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis in Wuhan, serving out 36 meals every 15 minutes.

Qianxi Robotic Catering developed the culinary bots and donated them to the city at the centre of the pandemic, where overworked staff are overworked, time poor and few food options for meals.

The company said the pink bot at each vending station can feed over 120 diners each hour for 24 hours a day, in a hygienic and safe way.

(Photo: Qianxi Robotic Catering)

(Photo: Qianxi Robotic Catering)

Qui Mi, general manager of Qianxi Robotic Catering which is also a subsidiary of Chinese real estate colossus Country Garden, said the system solves the problem faced by medical workers not getting regular meals by offering them food at any time of the day.

She said that because the catering robots are fully automated and the food is processed without any human contact, it also lowers the risk of infection.

The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with at least 75, 204 infections and over 2,128 deaths have been reported.

Well-equipped Chinese medical workers check passengers’ body temperatures at the exit for prevention of the new coronavirus and pneumonia upon their arrival at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing City, east China’s Jiangsu Province on February 18th, 2020. (Photo by Su Yang / Costfoto/Sipa USA)

