Beko is releasing an eco-conscious washer and dryer that is claimed to decrease energy consumption by 35% in comparison with conventional machines.

The Beko EnergySpin releases detergent upfront and has a higher-than-average drum speed to quickly dissolve detergent and paired with Grundig’s AI-Sense, laundry is said to be done more efficiently and quickly.

The new AI-Sense is said to have the capability to automatically detect laundry load weight, fabric type, soil level, and then assigns the right load and rinse conditions to decrease the amount of detergent, energy, and water required.

EnergySpin by Beko will be available for purchase by the end of 2023.