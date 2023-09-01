Lenovo has unveiled a high end 27-inch monitor, two professional headsets and flagged new software as it increases its working-from-home and hybrid work offerings.

The China tech giant has also announced two gaming devices: the Lenovo Legion Go, a Windows-based portable games device that’s compatible with its OLED Legion Glasses and Gaming In-Ear headphones, and a high-end Lenovo Legion 16-inch laptop.

The announcements took place as Europe’s biggest tech show, IFA Berlin 2023, opens its doors to the public.

Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D monitor and headsets

The ThinkVision 27 3D is a high quality monitor for the home environment. It’s a 27-inch, glasses-free, 2D/3D compatible monitor with 3D effects and real-time eye-tracking.

The Lenovo Wired VOIP headset and Lenovo Wired ANC Headset Gen 2 offer high-quality audio solutions for professionals in hybrid work environments, and include an inline call control

box, active noise cancellation with the Gen 2 and compatibility with popular conferencing platforms.

Working from home comes with complications. Content creators need quality tech to perform at home with their finesse in the office. There’s energy management, security concerns and communications challenges to overcome for individuals and companies.

Lenovo’s Device Manager will roll out an energy management solution that efficiently manages device fleets and optimises power usage.

Lenovo says its new monitor, software, and accessories are not only designed to boost the capabilities of today’s remote and hybrid workforces, but also to address significant challenges faced by businesses as they digitise operations. Lenovo says its research shows that managing a remote workforce and global teams remain central tasks for CIOs.

Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming device

The Go is Lenovo’s first Windows based portable gaming device and is designed for gaming on-the-go. Lenovo says it offers top-tier specs and visuals along with plenty of power.

Add the micro-OLED equipped Lenovo Legion Glasses for a large screen viewing experience, and the Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear headphones for hi-res 7.1 surround sound, and you have a totally immersive experience.

Lenovo sees the Go as a key step forward. “The debut of the Lenovo Legion Go is a marked expansion of the Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, monitors, accessories, software, and services that empower gamers to immerse themselves in their games,” the company says.

The Legion Go with an AMD processor will be available in Australia for $1399 in late October 2023.

Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop

Lenovo describes the Legion 9i as the world’s first AI-tuned gaming laptop with an integrated liquid-cooling system. It’s designed for gamers and creators with heavy graphic workflow requirements who need a full development studio in their bag, the company says. The AI reference is about how the chip is manufactured.

The Legion 9i leads the Lenovo Legion line-up that also includes the Lenovo Legion Pro series for competitive gamers and the Lenovo Legion Slim series for gamers who value agility, as well as Lenovo Legion displays and peripherals.

Also announced today are the Lenovo Legion 16-inch Gaming Backpack GB700 and GB400, two backpack options that give gamers a choice between slim and lightweight agility

or extra storage.

The Legion 9i with an Intel processor will be available in Australia for $8999 in late October 2023.