Samsung have announced its bringing new updates to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and its Smart TVs, reshaping audio experiences across more connected devices. These updates extend LE Audio capabilities to Samsung TVs through Auracast broadcast audio technology.

LE Audio broadens audio experiences delivering more complex and richer sound, and allows users to share sound with others.

Samsung has been leveraging new LE Audio-based features including 360 Audio Recording, which allows users to capture sound on video as they hear it without needing professional equipment.

Auracast broadcast audio technology for Galaxy Buds2 Pro, along with Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K and 2023 MICRO LED, is rolling out starting this month, with users able to turn devices into a shared radio station, and broadcast across connected devices.

It also users to connect multiple pairs of Buds to a compatible TV, and opens a variety of use cases and device application possibilities, including augmented/assistive listening in lecture halls, or sharing playlist with friends from the phone, and multi language support without needing translation devices.

VP and Head of Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, Junho Park said “As an innovator across a wide range of electronic devices — from smartphones to wearables, and from TVs to home appliances — we at Samsung are in a unique position to capitalise on delivering more seamless and extended experiences. LE Audio is a perfect example of that shows our commitment to connected experiences across our entire library of devices, and how Samsung is introducing new capabilities and technologies that bring them all together.”

The Auracast feature is a step Samsung are taking towards connecting devices and services, offering novel experiences to users. More announcements of connected experiences will be shared at IFA 2023, between September 1st and 5th in Berlin, Germany.