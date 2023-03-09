Amazon’s Ring unit are releasing their first new smart doorbell in two years, and not only will it be head-to-toe, it will have longer life in its rechargeable battery.

Slated to sell for US$180 when it hits the market in early April, the new Battery Doorbell Plus will allow users to take video even if their house doesn’t have a hardwired power source for doorbells, so it should prove popular in the rental market or with those who live in apartments.

This new unit boasts a wider field of view, so the video feed will show a full picture of visitors. It will also be able to offer more accurate alerts for package deliveries.

Plus, it has new energy-saving features and a higher video resolution than previous devices, at 1536 pixels.

This comes at a time of transition for Ring, who recently announced their co-founder and CEO Jamie Siminoff will be replaced by a former Microsoft and Meta executive.

Amazon acquired Ring in 2018.