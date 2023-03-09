HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Amazon Doorbell Adds Head-to-Toe Video

New Amazon Doorbell Adds Head-to-Toe Video

By | 9 Mar 2023

Amazon’s Ring unit are releasing their first new smart doorbell in two years, and not only will it be head-to-toe, it will have longer life in its rechargeable battery.

Slated to sell for US$180 when it hits the market in early April, the new Battery Doorbell Plus will allow users to take video even if their house doesn’t have a hardwired power source for doorbells, so it should prove popular in the rental market or with those who live in apartments.

This new unit boasts a wider field of view, so the video feed will show a full picture of visitors. It will also be able to offer more accurate alerts for package deliveries.

Plus, it has new energy-saving features and a higher video resolution than previous devices, at 1536 pixels.

This comes at a time of transition for Ring, who recently announced their co-founder and CEO Jamie Siminoff will be replaced by a former Microsoft and Meta executive.

Amazon acquired Ring in 2018.


822402

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
ACCC Seeks Submissions On Digital Platform Overreach
Amazon Closes Eight More Physical Stores
Amazon To Charge For Previously-Free Ring Security Features
Amazon Australia Sales Up 48%
Will Sonos Sue Amazon Over New Multi Room Sound App?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World’s First Flying Bike Takes Off In Japan
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Acer Hit With Cyberattack
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Spotify Looks Like TikTok After Revamp
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy S23 Becomes part of Fortnite
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Foxtel Raising Capital, No Word On IPO
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World’s First Flying Bike Takes Off In Japan
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Officially released in Japan, the world’s first flying bike is set to revolutionise transport, but at more than $840,000 you’ll...
Read More