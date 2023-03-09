Acer has confirmed that its servers have been breached in a cyberattack, but maintains that all customer data is safe.

“We have recently detected an incident of unauthorized access to one of our document servers for repair technicians,” an Acer spokesperson said.

“While our investigation is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any consumer data was stored on that server.”

The breach was discovered after the hacker listed a 160GB database stolen from Acer for sale.

A user named ‘Kernelware’ listed 655 directories and 2,869 files on BreachForums, asking for Monero cryptocurrency as payment. As proof of the data, the hacker uploaded screenshots of schematics for the Acer V206HQL display, along with a number of confidential documents.

Kernelware claimed the stash features confidential slides and presentations, staff technical manuals, Windows Imaging Format files, binaries, backend infrastructure data, confidential product documents, Replacement Digital Product Keys, ISO files, Windows System Deployment Image files, BIOS components, and ROM files.

“Honestly, there’s so much shit that it’ll take me days to go through the list of what was breached lol,” the hacker wrote.

The breach occurred in mid-February, according to the PC vendor.