HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Acer Hit With Cyberattack

Acer Hit With Cyberattack

By | 9 Mar 2023

Acer has confirmed that its servers have been breached in a cyberattack, but maintains that all customer data is safe.

“We have recently detected an incident of unauthorized access to one of our document servers for repair technicians,” an Acer spokesperson said.

“While our investigation is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any consumer data was stored on that server.”

The breach was discovered after the hacker listed a 160GB database stolen from Acer for sale.

A user named ‘Kernelware’ listed 655 directories and 2,869 files on BreachForums, asking for Monero cryptocurrency as payment. As proof of the data, the hacker uploaded screenshots of schematics for the Acer V206HQL display, along with a number of confidential documents.

Kernelware claimed the stash features confidential slides and presentations, staff technical manuals, Windows Imaging Format files, binaries, backend infrastructure data, confidential product documents, Replacement Digital Product Keys, ISO files, Windows System Deployment Image files, BIOS components, and ROM files.

“Honestly, there’s so much shit that it’ll take me days to go through the list of what was breached lol,” the hacker wrote.

The breach occurred in mid-February, according to the PC vendor.


899477

About Post Author
,
You may also like
PayPal Sued After Data Breach
Telstra Profits Leap 26 Per Cent After Optus Data Breach
Notebook Shipments Down 40%
Acer Gets Ready For School With New Chromebooks, TravelMate Laptops
Acer Impact With Aspire 3 Laptop Powered By Ryzen 5 7000 Chipset
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World’s First Flying Bike Takes Off In Japan
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
New Amazon Doorbell Adds Head-to-Toe Video
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Spotify Looks Like TikTok After Revamp
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy S23 Becomes part of Fortnite
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Foxtel Raising Capital, No Word On IPO
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World’s First Flying Bike Takes Off In Japan
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Officially released in Japan, the world’s first flying bike is set to revolutionise transport, but at more than $840,000 you’ll...
Read More