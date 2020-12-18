HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Ad Fraud Scheme Targeting Streaming Television Swindles Millions

New Ad Fraud Scheme Targeting Streaming Television Swindles Millions

By | 18 Dec 2020
,

A sophisticated new advertisement fraud scheme has been detected in the television streaming industry which has likely impacted millions in ad dollars.

The operation, which has been nicknamed ‘StreamScam’, takes advantages of flaws in streaming TV ad-serving technology to fool marketers into paying for advertisements that were never actually seen by viewers on real devices or apps.

According to Oracle Data Cloud, the scam likely saw swindlers steal around $14.5 million over the last four months.

The fraudsters accelerated the operation by faking even more devices and apps to fool marketers and the scheme is still ongoing, Oracle claims.

StreamScam swindlers used a trick known as ‘spoofing’ to lead marketers to believe their ads were running on legitimate apps and streaming services.

StreamScam involved 28.8 million fabricated household IP addresses, and spoofed about 3,600 apps and 3,400 internet-connected TV device models, according to Oracle.

“They take advantage of there being no direct connection between the merchant and the buyer by inserting themselves into the middle,” Derek Wise, chief product officer of Oracle Data Cloud, told The Wall Street Journal.

Ad spending on internet connected TV sets, where streaming mostly happens, will reach almost $8bn in the US this year and will likely top $15.6 billion in 2023, according to research firm eMarketer.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
New High Speed Video Format Set To Save Streaming Costs While Delivering Fast 8K
Netflix Lose Out As Disney+ To Stream Avengers: Endgame Exclusively
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Meridian Launches New Audio Integration With Sonos
Latest News Sound
/
December 18, 2020
/
Apple Tipped To Release $260 AirPods 3 With H1 Chip In 2021
Apple Latest News
/
December 18, 2020
/
Yamaha Launches Cracker Range Of Headphones
Latest News Sound
/
December 18, 2020
/
Notebook Sales Soar During November, Reaching Second Highest Level Ever
Latest News
/
December 18, 2020
/
Striking New Colours For Samsung Galaxy S21 Revealed
Latest News
/
December 18, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Meridian Launches New Audio Integration With Sonos
Latest News Sound
/
December 18, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Cogworks, the Australian Meridian distributor, has announced Meridian Audio is now partnering with Sonos for seamless music streaming. This new...
Read More