Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade the AirPods in the first half of 2021 with a cheaper price and its H1 audio chip.

The entry-level AirPods, which are tipped to be named AirPods 3, are rumoured to cost $A260 ($US199) and will feature a similar design to the AirPods Pro albeit without active noise cancellation (ANC).

The iPhone maker planned to launch a Lite version after the AirPods Pro were launched in October 2019, but the company cancelled this as AirPods Pro were selling better than expected, reports The Elec.

The AirPods 3 will also likely have the H1 chip, which supports Bluetooth 5.0 (versus Bluetooth 4.2), which means extended talk time (up to one hour).

The newer chip also offers two times faster connection times when you switch between Apple devices while listening to audio.

After the release of the AirPods Max in the last month of 2020, it seems Apple is certainly accelerating its audio brand and it won’t be a surprise if the AirPods 3 come sooner than expected next year.