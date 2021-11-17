For the first time in its history, Netflix will begin to report weekly viewership figures for its top tier programs and films, ending a decade of secrecy, and cherry-picked data releases.

Rather than using traditional viewers-per-show metrics, the company will instead report how many hours were spent watching its top ten TV shows and movies — with charts for both English and non-English programming.

The charts include both Netflix originals, and third-party content.

In figures released overnight, Red Notice topped the film charts, with 149 million viewing hours, with Narcos: Mexico drawing 50 million hours of viewing as the most-watched English-language TV show.

Not surprisingly, Squid Game was the most-watched non-English TV show, with 43 million hours of viewing.

“Nonsense. BS. Cherry Picked. Unaudited. We’ve had a lot of feedback about our metrics over the years,” said Pablo Perez De Rosso, vice-president of content strategy.

“This is an important step forward for Netflix, the creators we work with and our members.”